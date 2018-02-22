Exclusive: Liverpool and City dealt transfer blow as Roma complete deal to sign Croatian promise
04 May at 12:20CalcioMercato understand that Serie A giants Roma have beaten Liverpool and Manchester City in the race to sign Croatian youngster Ante Coric.
The 21-year-old youngster is often hailed as the 'next Luka Modric' in his home country of Croatia and has become one of the nation's most impressive youngster in recent times. He has appeared over 150 times for Dinamo Zagreb and has scored thrice in the league for them this season, making 18 appearances. He has also made three starts in the Europa League.
CalcioMercato understand that Coric's deal had long been agreed by Monchi and his entourage is expected to fly to Roma in the first few days of next week.
Coric is set to become Roma's first signing of the summer soon as the deal was being worked on for quite sometime now. The fee is around 8 million euros, meaning its a basic 7 million euros fee, with an extra million the bonus.
Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco is impressed by his playmaking skills and the quality he has to turn a game around in midfield.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments