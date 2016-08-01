Lucas Leiva and Liverpool have both agreed to a loan to Inter until the end of the season, we can exclusively reveal.

So what's the problem?

According to our sources, the Nerazzurri are still pursuing other midfield priorities, ranging from Milan Badelj to Lassana Diarra and Luiz Gustavo.

Their lack of enthusiasm may be caught in the gentlemen's agreement they've reached with Liverpool over a permanent sale to Inter.

Seeing as the Nerazzurri don't have the means to sign players during this window, Lucas would not have a compulsory buyout clause in his deal. Were he to meet certain conditions and play well, however, Inter have promised Liverpool that they'll sign him.

The British press has erroneously reported that Lucas’ current deal with Liverpool expires in 2017: it doesn't, it actually has an extra year tacked onto it.

Luiz Gustavo is a particular fixation for Inter: with Financial Fair Play hamstringing Inter, they can't offer Wolfsburg more than a loan, which is not enough for the Bundesliga side.



@FabrizioRomano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte