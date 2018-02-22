Exclusive: Liverpool target tops Napoli shortlist as Reina set to join AC Milan
02 May at 13:25Pepe Reina is set to join AC Milan in the summer. The Spanish goalkeeper has already had medical with the rossoneri and will move to the San Siro at the end of the season. Napoli are now looking for a solid replacement for the former Liverpool star and sources have told Calciomercato.com that Bayer Leverkusen star Bernd Leno is on top of the partenopei summer shopping list.
Leno has a € 25 million release clause included in his contract and Napoli will be trying to reach an agreement with the player’s entourage ahead of a possible summer move.
Atletico Madrid and Liverpool are also interested in Leno and the Colchoneros could have enough money in the bank to sign him if they’d sell Jan Oblak for his € 100 million release clause.
Leno is not the only goalkeeper shortlisted by Napoli as the likes of Rui Patricio, Mattia Perin, Alban Lafont and Alex Meret are also being monitored by the partenopei.
