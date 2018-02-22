Lucas Biglia is still being courted by Chinese clubs Hebei Fortune and Guangzhou Evergrande,

The Argentine has really improved under Rino Gattuso. Milan spent

18 million on him in the summer, and he’s become the leader of the midfield, his excellent passing helping the Rossoneri play a strong second half of the season.

The 32-year-old has a deal with 2020 and said in January that he wanted to stay, despite enormous pressure from China.

Could the situation change? With the World Cup coming up, the Rossoneri could get the chance to cash in on a man who will soon turn 33 years old.

The Rossoneri technical team may not be so keen on losing him: the former Lazio man is the beating heart of the Milan midfield.

Where will he end up going this summer? He was nearly tempted in January after all...

@AngeTaglieri88, adapted by @EdoDalmonte