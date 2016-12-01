Exclusive Lucio: ‘I shouldn’t have joined Juve, Inter made many mistakes in 2012...’
13 December at 11:20Former Inter and Juventus defender Lucio has exclusively talked tour Mirko Di Natale to share his thoughts on the current Serie A campaign and to comment a few decision he made in his career.
“Most of times Juve and Inter do not have a good start to the season but in the end they always recover. Juventus are very strong, they can return on top of the Serie A table. Inter have a chance to win the Serie A title for the first time in many years.”
“Napoli can win the league too, whilst AC Milan are not doing well enough at least for now.”
“Dougas Costa and Alex Sandro? Everybody knows how strong they are if they don’t play consistently it is the manager’s choice.”
“Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup and it’s a shame for everybody, a tragedy for this country that is so in love with football. Some players have been affected by Italy’s result and this may have had an impact on Juventus as well.”
“I had to leave Inter in 2012 because they wanted to change many players. Eto’o, Julio Cesar and Maicon left but it was a mistake because Inter have not won anything since then and have been only playing in Europa League. That’s not enough for a club like Inter. I joined Juventus but that was a mistake as well. I shouldn’t have joined them but now I am ready to start again.”
Lucio, 39, has recently agreed to join Sociedad Esportiva Do Gama, a non-professional Brazilian football team.
