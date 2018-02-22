Exclusive: Lyon prepare massive bid for Fiorentina star Veretout
18 April at 15:50Ligue 1 giants Lyon are eyeing a move to sign Fiorentina star midfielder Jordan Veretout, CalcioMercato understand.
The 25-year-old Frenchman Veretout has been one of La Viola's most impressive players this season and its no surprise to see him being linked to other European clubs. A central midfielder by trade, Veretout has appeared 31 times in the Serie A, scoring as many as five times and assisting once.
CalcioMercato can report that French giants Lyon are eyeing a move for Veretout, with rivals Marseille also interested.
Lyon see him as a player who can play in front of the back-four; the position where Stefano Pioli has used him very well this season. And while Fiorentina will not look to sell their players in the upcoming summer, they have placed a 20 million euros price tag on the midfielder.
And Veretout could be tempted to move back to his home country, that too a club that is considered to be the most historic one in France. Fiorentina could be tempted to sell their prized asset as they can make a big profit out of a man that they signed for just 7.5 million euros.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments