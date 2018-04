Ligue 1 giants Lyon are eyeing a move to sign Fiorentina star midfielder Jordan Veretout, CalcioMercato understand.The 25-year-old Frenchman Veretout has been one of La Viola's most impressive players this season and its no surprise to see him being linked to other European clubs. A central midfielder by trade, Veretout has appeared 31 times in the Serie A, scoring as many as five times and assisting once.CalcioMercato can report that French giants Lyon are eyeing a move for Veretout, with rivals Marseille also interested.Lyon see him as a player who can play in front of the back-four; the position where Stefano Pioli has used him very well this season. And while Fiorentina will not look to sell their players in the upcoming summer, they have placed a 20 million euros price tag on the midfielder.And Veretout could be tempted to move back to his home country, that too a club that is considered to be the most historic one in France. Fiorentina could be tempted to sell their prized asset as they can make a big profit out of a man that they signed for just 7.5 million euros.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)