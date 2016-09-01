Exclusive: Man City closing in on star Serie A defender
23 December at 13:00Inter Milan centerback Milan Skriniar has been their most important defender in the first half of their miraculous 2017/18 campaign. He’s anchored the defense that’s been crucial to their record, which includes only one loss.
Despite the Slovak’s prowess in front of Samir Handanovic, manager Luciano Spalletti has deep concerns about him. Calciomercato has learned that Skriniar is angling to a move to the Premier League. Specifically, Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola has serious interest in acquiring Skriniar, and the feeling is mutual. His representatives have approached Inter’s sporting director, Walter Sabatini, about facilitating an exit from the San Siro.
The English leaders are serious. Guardiola is willing to guarantee Inter one of their most significant gains in the last few years.
One aspect City have in their favor is the Chinese ownership behind Inter. Recent government imposed restrictions on foreign investments hampered Spalletti’s summer transfer plans. With the promise of a big payoff, it’s unlikely the Suning Group would oppose an offer.
