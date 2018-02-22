Juventus have been watching Paulinho, a player considered to be the new Gabriel Jesus, but they won’t join the major bidding for him,

The Vasco da Gama winger is set to turn 18 in July, but is already seen as being a future star of Brazilian football.

He has been watched by a number of clubs, including Juventus, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, PSG and Bayern Munich.

Atletico Madrid have made a €15 million offer, trying to make the most of the fact that Vasco are struggling for money.

Yet the talk is that he could fetch as much as €30m, which is what Gabigol ended up going for to Inter, more or less.

He’s scored two goals in the current Carioca Championship, but the Bianconeri aren’t tempted to go in deep for him. Their usual technique is set to apply here: to sit and watch, to do a Rodrigo Bentancur, and try to find themselves a nifty deal if things take a turn for the best.