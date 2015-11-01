A number of Premier League teams, including Manchester United, are very interested in signing Genoa youngster Pietro Pellegri, we can exclusively reveal.

Fabrizio Romano adds that Chelsea like the youngster very much, too. The Genoa academy product is known around the country for making his Serie A debut aged only 15 years and 280 days old on December 22nd, 2016.

Long chased by Juventus, Pellegri is not set to participate in the Under-17 European Championship with team-mate Moise Kean, who is already on Juventus’ books.

Genoa see the teenager as a prospect for the future, and want to give him a new deal. Juventus are aided by the fact that they have recently acquired Tomas Rincon from the Marassi side.

The Red Devils’ chief scout has, however, long wanted to nab Pellegri to bring him to the Carrington academy. Monaco are also involved, however, the French club ready to make an offer, too.

