Chelsea may be frustrated in their attempts at signing Serie A sensaion Franck Kessie’, something reported again this morning.

Our sources reveal that Manchester United, rivals City, Milan, Napoli, Barcelona, Inter and Juventus are all interested in

Chelsea were the latest team to prepare an offer for the sensation

Antonio Conte is a keen admirer of the Ivorian, the youngest player in Europe’s Top 5 leagues to reach six goals. He’s added another in Coppa Italia action and has looked very impressive all season, earning rave reviews from Juventus, Inter and Napoli in Italy.

Agent Geoffrey Atagana is set to travel to visit his client and take the pressure off: as he is being called by numerous clubs from all over Europe, he is in no hurry whatsoever to sign, and the ball is in the 19-year-old’s court.

23 million reported today will probably not be enough, seeing as Kessie will be the subject of an international bidding war.

