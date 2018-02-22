Juventus are very likely to make an attempt at signing Anthony Martial, we can reveal.

Fabrizio Romano exclusively writes for Calciomercato that the Bianconeri want another “Douglas Costa-type” deal this summer. Last summer, they nabbed the Brazilian, who was surplus to requirements at Bayern Munich - at a decent price (

€

40 million), and in return got an international-level winger who recently scored against Inter.

The idea is to find someone talented, at their peak and capable of giving the Juve attack something different. Though the Bianconeri need to work out what to do with Max Allegri, Martial has been linked to them for some time.

The Frenchman has scored eleven goals this season, mostly in a relief role, and is the kind of player who can shine in the right conditions. Out of playing time at Old Trafford, the former Monaco man is liked in Turin because he can play in the middle, too, and because his deal expires in a year.

Trouble is Bayern are competing with Juventus, and it’s a major issue. Because the likes of Federico Chiesa and other Serie A wingers are considered to be out of reach, the Serie A giants will look to nab someone who is out of favour at a club like PSG, for example...