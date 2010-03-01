That Juventus Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro is of interest to Chelsea and Manchester United, is hardly any news. The former Juventus coach Conte tried everything to bring Sandro to Chelsea in the summer but the Bianconeri declined all offers.The situation is much different now given that the player has been one of the few negative surprises of Juventus' season and the Bianconeri are open to letting him go for €50 million and not a penny less. However, neither club has made an offer to Juventus or even contacted the player's representatives but they will have to make a move soon if they want him asreveal that PSG have joined the race.The Ligue 1 giants are keen to sign the player in June and not during this transfer window as their signing of Neymar prevents them from spending any money this window due to FFP restrictions.But come June PSG will once again be able to spend freely and they have their sights on Alex Sandro.Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)