The whole of Europe is after Gianluigi Donnarumma, especially Manchester United, who have recently spoken to agent Mino Raiola about him, Calciomercato can exclusively reveal.

The Milan goalkeeping sensation recently turned 18, allowing him to be signed to a deal longer than three years.

Agent Raiola has been quoted on numerous occasions expressing doubts about AC Milan, recently saying that he wanted his client to play for a great, not necessarily a great Milan.

The Red Devils want the 18-year-old to be their insurance policy in case David De Gea leaves for Real Madrid.

A €50 million price tag has been mentioned, along with a salary of €3m a year for Donnarumma.

Milan are unlikely to accept this, however, and they have a plan. This morning's edition of Tuttosport (via Goal.com) claims that the Rossoneri want to offer Raiola and Donnarumma the same salary… and a percentage of the sale to Raiola, the same scheme employed by Juventus and Paul Pogba, also represented by the super agent.