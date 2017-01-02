It appears that Manchester United and Milan target Keita Balde Diao probably isn’t going anywhere in January.

Our sources close to the current negotiations between the 21-year-old’s entourage and Milan suggest that the latter have given up on the notion of making an immediate move.

Owner Claudio Lotito is bullish about keeping his man (whose deal runs out in June 2018) until a better offer is presented, one that matches the 30 million he’s asked for.

Milan have resigned themselves to making an offer for the summer.

Keita has let Milan know that he is willing to listen to their offers, relaying this message via this entourage.

Milan consider the Senegalese striker - who is preparing for this month’s African Cup of Nations in Gabon - to be the future,

La Repubblica recently claimed that

The Spanish-Senegalese man has scored five Serie A goals this season, adding one assist.