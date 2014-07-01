Exclusive Man Utd: Mourinho sends scout to watch €80m Serie A star
05 December at 11:30José Mourinho and Manchester United are interested in signing Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and sources have told Calciomercato.com that the ‘Special One’ sent the Red Devils’ scout to watch the Serbian midfielder in action this past week-end.
Milinkovic-Savic is one of the most exciting prospects in Serie A at the moment and several top European clubs, including Juventus and Manchester City, have already set their sights on him.
Scouts of the Red Devils monitored the player during Sunday’s Sampdoria-Lazio which. The 22-year-old played a vital role in the biancocelesti 2-1 away win as he scored one goal and registered one assist as well.
Lazio director of sport Igli Tare has recently revealed that the Serie A side rejected a € 70 million bid for their star last summer which means the player won’t be leaving Lazio for at least € 80 million at the end of the season.
It is hard, however, to predict Milinkovic-Savic’s possible price-tag once the current season will come to an end, meantime the Red Devils are closely monitoring him.
