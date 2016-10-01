Exclusive: Man Utd on red alert as Inter open transfer talks to sign exciting Serie A striker

No secret that Manchester United are interested in signing Napoli star striker Dries Mertens who is impressing with his 26 goals and 12 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions so far this season. The Belgian striker’s contract runs until 2018 and the player has yet to reach an economic agreement over a contract extension.



Over the last few days, reports in Italy suggested Mertens’ wife is pushing for the player to leave Naples at the end of the season, giving all potential suitors hope.



Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that Inter have opened transfer talks to sign the 29-year-old in the summer. The club’s vice-president Javier Zanetti, in fact, has recently travelled to Naples to meet the player’s entourage.



It will be nothing easy for Inter to convince Napoli to sell Mertens to a Serie A rival and also Mertens would prefer a move abroad so he would not ‘betray’ Napoli fans. Negotiation will the lengthy but Inter hope they can persuade Mertens and Napoli to close a deal in the summer.

