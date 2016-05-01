Manchester United lawyers are working on Alexis Sanchez contract; it will be until 2022. Ready to finalize the agreement. #MUFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2018

After months of uncertainty surrounding his future, it seems as if Alexis Sánchez is finally set to leave Arsenal and join a team who he believes is capable of matching his ambitions as a player.The latest reports from Calciomercato.com’s own Fabrizio Romano suggest Manchester United lawyers are currently putting the finishing touches to the Chilean’s contract, which is set to run until the summer of 2022.With Henrikh Mkhitaryan closing in on a move to North London, a deal between the two clubs should be confirmed soon, once the agreement is finalised.Considering less than a week ago the former Udinese and Barcelona star was odds on to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, the move definitely comes as a surprise somewhat.Indeed, Red Devils boss José Mourinho has been very open about his desire to bring Alexis to Old Trafford, stating he is a player any team in the world would love to have at their disposal.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)