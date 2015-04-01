Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is causing a stir throughout Europe right now after some scintillating performances in the opening weeks of the new season for the Biancocelesti. Regular watchers of Serie A will also testify that the 22-year-old has been doing this for the past 12 months but now the youngster has caught the eye of two European heavyweights.





Calciomercato.com’s Daniele Longo writes that both Manchester United and Bayern Munich had representatives in Genoa on Sunday evening as Lazio overcame the hosts in a 3-2 thriller at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Longo states that United boss Jose Mourinho has become a huge fan of the player and that there could be a serious move made for his service at the end of the current campaign.

There is also competition in Italy, with champions Juventus, Napoli and the two Milan giants also monitoring the situation with Lazio patron Claudio Lotito. It’s understood that Milinkovic-Savic could be available for a fee of around €70M; not a bad profit for a player the Italian side paid €10M to Genk for in 2015.