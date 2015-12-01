Kevin Strootman this summer. The 27-year-old is entering the final year of his current deal in the Italian capital and

Manchester United have been put on red-alert after reports that Roma may be prepared to off-load Dutch midfielderthis summer. The 27-year-old is entering the final year of his current deal in the Italian capital and Calciomercato.com has learned that the player has yet to open new contract talks with the Giallorossi.

United boss Jose Mourinho is a huge admirer of the player and is not the first Red Devils coach to show an interest after his predecessor Louis van Gaal also made an approach during his time at the helm.



Strootman could be just one of a host of big name stars who could be on the way out at the end of the season as the club looks to overhaul their playing squad. Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie is expected to arrive at the Stadio Olimpico which could signify the departure of the big Dutchman whose career in Italy has been blighted by injury but who has been in sparkling form this season.