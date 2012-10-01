Exclusive - Mandragora's father: "He's not thinking about Juventus return"

The father of Juventus owned midfielder Rolando Mandragora, who is currently out on loan at Crotone, spoke exclusively with Italian media outlet IlBianconero regarding his son's fine season as well as his objectives for the future.



"When your son draws attention from a big club like Juventus you cannot but be proud and happy" Mandragora senior began before continuing to talk about his sons future stating that "he has to focus on doing well at Crotone then we will see what happens. It is his first season in the Serie A as a starting player, he is still very young. It is enough for him to work hard and well."



Giustino Madragora then continued by focusing on this season saying that "Rolando's season has so far gone according to how we expected it to. Crotone is a squad that is built to avoid relegation and I am sure that that the work undertaken by the club, the coach, his staff and the players the goal of avoiding relegation can be achieved. Last Sunday night was a very difficult match but the team were in it until the 52nd minute."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)