The 32-year-old Italian midfielder has been at Juventus since 1993 but has fallen down the pecking order this season. He has made only eight appearances this season, out of which only three have been starts. Despite that though, Marchisio has been vocal about expressing his loyalty to Juve.

Ilbianconero understands that the Old Lady will not offer Marchisio a new deal, with his current contract set to run out in 2020. And he is the only veteran player in there who will not be handed a new deal. Meantime, still according to Ilbianconero, Lazio have set their sights on the experienced centre midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether Gigi Buffon will be offered a new deal or not and it seems as if the player himself will retire at the end of the season. Georgio Chiellini, 33, will be handed a two-year deal that he will sign.

Andrea Barzagli, despite being 36 has been good for the club and will be kept longer. And Marchisio is the only veteran who is not wanted at the club. It is a decision that will leave the Juve fanbase in turmoil.

