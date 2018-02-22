Exclusive: Mario Balotelli confirms interest from Italian clubs, talks about Milan
30 April at 15:16Nice striker Mario Balotelli has revealed several clubs in Italy are interested in signing him, but has ruled out returning to his former club AC Milan.
The 27-year-old, who came up through the ranks of Lumezzane’s youth system, has spent five seasons in the Serie A. This includes three years with Inter from 2007 to 2010 and then two years with Milan (2013/14 season and 2015/16 season).
After a poor run with Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp sanctioned Balotelli’s sale to Nice in 2016. He has been in fine form for the Ligue 1 outfit and his form has seen him attract interest from several clubs in Italy.
"My future? There are many teams in Italy that follow me, I can say that Milan is not among these clubs. I would like to return to an Italian club. Milan? It is not possible,” Balotelli told Calciomercato.com.
"I almost certain that I will not stay [at Nice beyond this season]. I am still not sure, but it ismost likely that it will be my last season here."
