Exclusive: Mboula’s agent explains Barcelona exit, talks about Lirola’s Juve future

The future of Pol Lirola is under strict scrutiny at Juventus as the Old Lady may decide to sell the player on a permanent deal after the end of his two-year loan spell at Sassuolo. Calciomercato.com has exclusively talked about Lirola’s future with his agent Bruno Zandonadi.



There are many rumours regarding the future steps of Lirola’s career. Will he return to Juventus at the end of the season?

“We still don’t know. Pol is happy at Sassuolo at the moment, the club has always treated him very well so he is very happy to stay. Pol is very happy at Sassuolo and wants to end the season in the best way possible.”



​What do you think is the best thing for his future? Join a small-medium club or make return to Juventus?

“I doesn’t depend on him. The only thing that matters now is that the player is happy to stay at Sassuolo, he is in a big club.”



In summer 2016 the player was linked with a move to Barcelona as well, did they actually try to sign Lirola?

“Pol is a very young and talented player and of course big clubs ask about his availability. At the moment, however, he does not think in the future, Pol is only focused on Sassuolo.”



​What Mboula? He left Barcelona last summer to join Monaco

“Mboula wanted to join a big club that believe in young players. Monaco is the perfect team for him because they gamble on young players and he is now an important player for now and for the future. He had many offers in the table but he decided to move to Monaco.”



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni