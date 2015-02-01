Exclusive: Meeting between AC Milan and Real Madrid striker confirmed. Rossoneri want Serie A wonderkid, says agent
28 April at 12:03Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has emerged as a possible striking reinforcement for AC Milan next season. The player’s agent Giuseppe Bozzo is reported to have met representatives of AC Milan last week to discuss a summer move of the Spaniard to the San Siro.
Morata is a long time target of Manchester United and Chelsea as well and despite the player’s green light to move to AC Milan at the end of the season, Repubblica believes Real Madrid won’t sell the Spaniard for less than € 80 million. Morata’s future wife Alice Campello would also be happy to make return to Italy but reaching an agreement with the LaLiga giants will be no easy task for AC Milan.
Calciomercato.com can confirm Morata’s agent met representatives of AC Milan last week with the Spaniard who is one of the rossoneri summer transfer priorities alongside Sassuolo’s Lorenzo Pellegrini.
The 20-year-old midfielder has scored seven goals in all competitions so far this season and AS Roma can sign him in the summer for € 10 million. The product of the giallorossi academy, however, is a top transfer target of AC Milan and the player’s agent Giampiero Pocetta has confirmed the interest of the San Siro hierarchy.
“We haven’t talked with AS Roma yet”, the Italian agent exclusively told calciomercato.com
“Lorenzo want to play the U21 European Championship with Italy and focus on his future afterwards. He has improved a lot this season and our opinion will be crucial for his future. He has admirers in Italy and abroad and I don’t know if a return to AS Roma is a priority for them. We are flattered by the interest of AC Milan but, as I said before, they are not the only club interested.”
