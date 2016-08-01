Exclusive: midfielder could leave AC Milan, Bayern won’t sell Juve, Real Madrid target says agent

Giovanni Branchini is one of the most influential players’ agents in the world. Back in the 90s he was the representatives of some of the best players in the world like Sedorf, Ronaldo and Rui Costa. Today he’s not only a football agent but also a brilliant middleman. Carlo Ancelotti’s move to Bayern Munich, for example, was negotiated by him and today Branchini is the middleman tasked by Bayern Munich with managing transfer negotiations in Italy.



Our reporter Daniele Longo has released an interview with the Italian football agent asking transfer updates for some of his most popular clients like Mattia De Sciglio, Andrea Poli and Leonardo Pavoletti. Branchini also talked about the transfer status of Bayern Munich’s Douglas Costa, Coman and Benatia who are a transfer target of both Juventus and Real Madrid.



DE SCIGLIO – “The future of De Sciglio depends on the future of AC Milan. He has one year left in his contract, he’s at AC Milan since he’s a kid. We are only waiting to see what’s going to happen then we’ll evaluate.”



POLI – “The situation is a bit different here because Poli has never started a game for AC Milan this season. I don’t want to create any controversy; every manager must make the best choices for the team. If Montella stays at AC Milan, and I hope that he will stay, we’ll consider Poli’s position. There are some clubs interested in him, thanks god Poli’s quality have not been forgotten.”



PAVOLETTI – “Napoli chiefs are happy about Leonardo’s performances but one has to be realistic when it comes to evaluate the performances of his teammates. Milik is also making return after a lengthy lay off. Leonardo has no regrets, he’s very happy to be part of Napoli and for him is a pleasure to work with his teammates and with the manager.”



DOUGLAS COSTA – “I don’t think he’s a transfer target of Juventus because I don’t think he’s available in the market. I think there have been some problems with the player’s performances but Bayern do not want to sell him and even if they would the price would be very high and may only be afforded by Premier League and Chinese clubs. Anyway I don’t think Bayern Munich will sell Douglas Costa.”



COMAN – “He hasn’t played much this season because of an injury and I think he will stay at Bayern for many years. As for Benatia, Juventus will make his loan move permanent.”

