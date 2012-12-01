AC Milan have an agreement in principle with Ricardo Rodriguez, we can exclusively reveal.

Fabrizio Romano writes that the former Inter target likes the idea of moving to the San Siro, but that the Rossoneri will need to convince Wolfsburg to lower their requests.

The Wolves won’t take anything less than the Arsenal and Chelsea target’s €22.5 million release clause, one which Milan don’t want to pay.

The Rossoneri had had the full-back - who is still only 24 years old - watched on numerous occasions, with sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli an admirer.

Yesterday, the two sides came closer to an agreement, but Milan now need to convince Wolfsburg, planning to increase the performance-related bonuses, and lower the fixed sum.

Rodriguez had made 30 total starts with Wolfsburg this season, and is widely considered to be one of the Bundelisga’s best full-backs.

After Franck Kessie and Mateo Musacchio, the Rossoneri are keeping themselves busy...



@FabrizioRomano, adapted by