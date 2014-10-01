Exclusive: Milan, Badelj is strongly wanted by Montella

Milan have been interested in Milan Badelj for some time now as the Fiorentina midfielder is high on Montella's wish-list. Milan's old management liked him a lot and the same can be said of their new management. Badelj was close to Milan last summer and according to close sources, he will likely be again on the rossoneri's radar this coming summer if Montella does stay on as Milan coach.



HE IS READY TO LEAVE FLORENCE - Here is what his agent had to say today on his client's future: " It is time now for us to leave Fiorentina". He did not want to close the door on a Milan reunion as Montella will have a big say on the matter. His contract will be expiring in 2018 as he clearly won't cost as much now because of this contractual situation. His future is within his own hands as Fiorentina will likely want to sell him this summer if he does not renew his deal with the club. With Kessie inches away, Badelj can be a very nice low cost solution for Milan's midfield. In any case, Montella will have his word to say...