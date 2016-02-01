Ricardo Rodriguez is set to join Milan, and for cheaper than expected,

Our sources indicate that the Wolfsburg man, who has also been targeted by Chelsea and Arsenal and linked to Inter, will join the Rossoneri for

15 million, plus three more in bonuses.

This is far below the

22.5 million which the Wolves seemed to be clinging to, which happens to be the Swiss international’s release clause.

It appears that Inter Milan were never that into the full-back, if recent reports of Piero Ausilio not wanting to pay his clause are accurate.

Long appreciated as one of the Bundesliga’s young veterans, the 24-year-old has already played 43 times for his country.

All Milan need to wait for now is for the Wolves to earn the right to play in the Bundesliga next season, too, something they could achieve this weekend. Were this to happen, the two sides will agree to the move in a meeting scheduled for next week.

Rodriguez will sign a four-year deal with the Rossoneri.