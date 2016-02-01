Franck Kessie is all but a Milan player,

As we confirmed to readers a few days ago, the Chelsea, Roma, Napoli, Inter, Juventus and Bayern Munich target reached an agreement with AC Milan a few days ago, with Atalanta giving the green light to the operation without letting much leak to the press.

They were so secretive, in fact, that Roma tried to stick their heads round the corner, not realising that an agreement had been reached. The same goes for Chelsea and Inter.

The Lupa was never, however, able to match Milan’s offer, despite some reports to the contrary.

Milan offered the 20-year-old, who has scored seven times this season,

2.2 million a season, including bonuses. Roma’s new sporting director, never went past the

1.7 mark.

Chelsea and Inter were, for their part, too timid to get anything tangible going. Milan went so far as to actually travel to Atalanta [we suspect this may have happened during the recent 1-1 draw in Bergamo, as our Italian page writes ‘at an unsuspicious time’. ed]

CM Staff, adapted by