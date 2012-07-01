Cesc Fabregas is still one of Milan’s big summer targets, Andrea Distaso can reveal.

In fact, the two key men of the New Milan (sporting director Massimo Mirabelli and new CEO Marco Fassone) have set their sights on the Spaniard, who will turn 30 in May.

They see the Chelsea super-sub as someone to build a team around, and a big coup which will help restore the Rossoneri’s image.

Fabregas is coming off a sensational performance at the weekend, where he scored one and assisted another as the Blues reeled off another home win over Swansea, who were beaten 3-1.

The Spaniard was celebrating his 300th Premier League appearance, though he hasn’t had a memorable campaign, only starting six games in 22 total appearances.

Then again, Fabregas is now the second-best assistman in the EPL’s history, churning out 102, sixty units behind all-time leader Ryan Giggs.

Moreover, the 29-year-old has already scored three goals and added seven assists in only 639 minutes of game time, which is basically a key play every 66 minutes.

A key highlight was his beautiful long ball for Diego Costa, who turned and equalised at the Etihad. Chelsea went on to win 3-1. Not bad for a part-timer!

@AndreaDista83, adapted by @EdoDalmonte