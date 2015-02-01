Franck Kessie is now virtually a new player of AC Milan.

Highly-rated Ivorian midfielderis now virtually a new player of AC Milan. Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal that Rossoneri CEO Marco Fassone and Sporting Director Massimo Mirabelli, travelled to the players house on Wednesday to discuss personal terms on a move to the San Siro.

Kessie has been tracked by some of Europe’s biggest clubs after some outstanding performances for Atalanta this season with both Manchester United and Chelsea having made contact with his representatives, and Roma believing they had got the deal in the bag.



Now it seems certain that the Rossoneri will win the race having offered the youngster a salary worth €2.2M-a-aseason including bonuses, an offer that beats that of the Giallorossi who were believed to be prepared to go no higher than €1.7M.



We now look to be down to the formalities and Milan look to have made their first signing of the post Berlusconi era by bringing in one of football’s most promising young talents.