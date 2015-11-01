Pietro Pellegri is, without a doubt, one of the

Genoa looked in big trouble when Gianluca Lapadula went down injured last week, keeping him out for a number of weeks.

Instead, young 16-year-old sensation Pellegri, who has been scouted by Arsenal and Manchester City, became the youngest player to score a brace in Serie A action in the same game.

Though Lazio would ultimately come out 3-2 winners, Pellegri’s two goals - which came between the 57th and 73rd minute - have instantly made him a star.

He is already being compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and played his first Serie A game at the age of fifteen, scoring his first goal when only sixteen years and 72 days old, making him the third-youngest Serie A goalscorer of all time, behind Amedeo Amedei and Gianni Rivera.

He is powerful, physical and, now, incisive, too.

He has been chased, in Italy, by Milan, Juventus and Inter. The Rossoneri are the closest, having tried to buy him in August, and intended to use the money from the M’Baye Niang sale.

