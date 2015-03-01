Mateo Musacchio.

Milan are closing in on one of their primary summer transfer objectives. Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano writes that the Rossoneri are on the verge of agreeing a deal with Villarreal for their Argentine defender

The 26-year-old is entering into the final 12 months of his contract with the Yellow Submarine and latest reports suggest that the player himself has agreed personal terms to move to Serie A at the end of the season.



Romano now writes that the only thing left to complete to secure the deal is to agree a transfer price with the Spanish side. Milan are ready to table a €15M offer plus bonuses which they are expecting Villarreal to accept. The Liga side realise that they must cash-in on their player this summer or risk losing him on a free in 2018.



We are down to the final details as Milan begin their summer rebuilding ahead of next season.