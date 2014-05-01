Exclusive: Milan have all but signed €28m Chelsea, Roma target
13 May at 11:29Milan are very close to landing Franck Kessie’, and are a few details away from agreeing to a deal with Atalanta for him, we can exclusively reveal.
The Rossoneri have already obtained the 20-year-old’s consent, having agreed to a €2 million-a-year deal, plus bonuses.
Atalanta have agreed to a €28 million fee for the Chelsea, Roma and Inter target.
Despite Roma’s best efforts, it looks like Kessie’ wasn’t interested in moving there, agent George Atangana saying that “Kessie isn’t a piece of machinery, fit to be sent to the first place to come to mind. I have a lot of respect for Roma, but I’m still waiting for the right choice for my client.”
Atangana failed to show up to a recent meeting with Roma, too, the sign that Milan are in pole position.
Kessie has bought into Milan’s project, as well as the package he’s been offered.
Federico Zanon, adapted by @EdoDalmonte
