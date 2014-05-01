Milan are very close to landing Franck Kessie’, and are

The Rossoneri have already obtained the 20-year-old’s consent, having agreed to a

2 million-a-year deal, plus bonuses.

Atalanta have agreed to a

28 million fee for the Chelsea, Roma and Inter target.

Despite Roma’s best efforts, it looks like Kessie’ wasn’t interested in moving there, agent George Atangana saying that

Atangana failed to show up to a recent meeting with Roma, too, the sign that Milan are in pole position.

Kessie has bought into Milan’s project, as well as the package he’s been offered.

Federico Zanon, adapted by @EdoDalmonte