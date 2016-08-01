Milan are having doubts about keeping loanee Lucas Ocampos, Federico Albrizio can reveal for Calciomercato.

The Argentine winger is currently on loan from Marseille via Genoa, but there’s a further catch: the 22-year-old’s Genoa loan is set to become a permanent move, the price of which depends on how much he scores.

Were the former River Plate man score seven goals, he’ll cost

7 million, 9 goals will earn him

9m, and 11 goals

11m.

Ocampos so far has three. Were Milan to want him, they’d have to wait for him to move to Genoa, an outcome which is being questioned at the moment. Ocampos has played well against the smaller sides, but has struggled against the big teams, looking a shadow of his former self against Juventus.

Thrown on instead of the injured Suso, the Argentine was expected to replicate the performance seen against Chievo, where he was creative and exciting. Instead, he flopped at the J Stadium.

Ocampos will get more chances, starting from next week. With Suso injured, Ocampos is set to replace him… against Genoa.

Small world, eh?

