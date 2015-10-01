Exclusive: Milan have sold for 35 million euros as Bacca could be next

This morning, Alaves comfirmed that they had acquired Rodrigo Ely from Milan as they dished out 3 million euros plus 30% on a future re-sale. Fassone and Mirabelli have been working hard on selling players of late as they acquired 10 new players early on.



35 MILLION EUROS - Milan have sold for 35 million euros so far : they received 6 million euros from Kucka's sale, 13 million euros from Lapadula's sale, 12 million euros from De Sciglio's sale, 1 milliion euros from Vangioni's sale and 3 million euros from Ely's sale. They also loaned out Andrea Bertolacci to Genoa as Preziosi's club have an option to buy him in 2018.



BACCA NEXT ?- Carlos Bacca might be the next player to leave Milan as he does not fit in their new project. He scored 31 goals in 70 games so far at Milan as he has attracted the interest of a few clubs. Marseille have been on him for some time now but Milan want to get close to 25 million euros for the Colombian international. The French club have so far only offered a loan with an option to buy as Milan want a permanent sale... . Time will tell...



By Daniele Longo, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)