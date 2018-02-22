Milan have been talking to two names to potentially replace Max Mirabelli,

As was written yesterday, the Rossoneri sporting director could even find himself out of a job this summer after his spending spree last year, one which has failed to take the Diavolo into the Champions League.

With the Elliott Fund taking an increasing interest in Milan, it is rumoured that Mirabelli could be flanked by a manager. Another option is that he is simply replaced.

Our sources tell us that General Manager Marco Fassone was speaking to Cristiano Giuntoli over the winter in order to potentially convince him to jump ship, as he only has one year left on his deal at Napoli, and has done a very good job there.

The idea was, potentially, to bring in Maurizio Sarri too, but Rino Gattuso has since been given a three-year deal.

Another name would truly be shocking: that of Walter Sabatini, who recently left Inter. Could he end up following in Fassone’s footsteps? Oh, and by the way, it appears that the latter has a clause in his contract that prevents him from being fired...