It’s been a very strong season for Andrea Conti: still only 22, the Atalanta full-back is the umpteenth player to emerge from the Orobici’s ranks to international fame, with Inter, Chelsea and Napoli joining the queue for him.

We here at Calciomercato can reveal that Milan are also interested in Conti, who has scored three goals this season, adding three assists in Serie A action. He banged one in as Atalanta beat Palermo on the road 3-1 at the weekend.

Milan, we can reveal, want young players to add to their squad, having long held a policy to recruit Italian. They already tried to add Roberto Gagliardini and Mattia Caldara, but failed in January.

The Rossoneri have opened a channel to see if they can nab the youngster, who made his Serie A debut with Atalanta in 2014.

Then again, Chelsea are also in the race for him,

Napoli are, however, the preferred suitor, having obtained a priority channel with Atalanta. They want Conti to be the foil to Elseid Hysaj, especially if they qualify for Champions League action and make the next round.