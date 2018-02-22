Exclusive: Milan look to drop interest in Schalke midfielder
18 March at 10:15Serie A giants AC Milan are looking to drop interest in Max Meyer in the hope of sealing other priority signings, CalcioMercato understands.
With the rossoneri currently sixth in the Serie A and now back fighting for the top four, the club had drawn links with Schalke sensation Max Meyer. The German, who has been touted to be a future star of German football, has been utilised in a deeper role by manager Domenico Tedesco this season and he has been impressive in that position, appearing 23 times in the Bundesliga.
CalcioMercato understand that Pepe Reina and Ivan Strinic are two signings that Milan want to make as soon as possible and Swansea's Ki Sung-Yueng is another target that they are pursuing. It isn't just because of this that Milan are looking to drop interest in Meyer, but the competition that exists around the German midfield has also played a role, with Juventus also interested.
It is believed that Schalke will not let Meyer leave for a cheap fee, if he does pen a new deal at the club as his current contract expires in the upcoming summer. And the rossoneri are now monitoring the situation of Agustin Rogel, a Uruguayan defender who plays for Nacional Montivideo.
There is though, far more a chance that deals for Strinic and Pepe Reina are seen as the priorities before anyone else.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
