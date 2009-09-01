Milan are set to meet with star winger Suso’s representatives today, Daniele Longo can reveal for Calciomercato.

The former Liverpool youth

Alessandro Mirabelli, the club’s sporting director, and CEO Marco Fassone are set to meet with Suso’s father, as well as agent Jaime Serra.

The Rossoneri very much want to keep the former Liverpool flop, who has been a major success in Italy, scoring six goals last season with Genoa, and adding a further seven with the Diavolo this season.

Suso is seen as one of the players around which the Rossoneri will build in the future. In fact, we exclusively revealed recently that the 23-year-old is seen as the only player who is considered to be indispensable in attack, including Everton loanee Gerard Deulofeu.

The Rossoneri have told the Spaniard that they want to build around him, and are set to offer him a deal worth

2.5 million a year, plus bonuses. The deal is set to expire in 2021, though Suso wants assurances on the club’s ambitions.