Milan are getting closer and closer to signing winger Suso to an extension,

The Tottenham, Roma, Atletico, Napoli and Inter target had a summer full of speculation, with the latest shocking reports indicating that rivals Inter were interested in the former Liverpool man.

The 23-year-old is now in negotiations with Milan, when it looked like the Rossoneri’s eleven summer acquisitions may have driven him away.

The Spanish international has scored 9 goals and made 11 assists as of the beginning of last season, including two goals and as many key passes in two games this season.

Milan are now negotiating over a deal that is worth 3 million a year (bonuses included) .

The former Liverpool flop recently emphasized that he wouldn’t leave Milan under any circumstances:

“I had hold talks with Galliani and Berlusconi

“Inter, Roma and Napoli wanted to sign me, I can confirm that.”

but I wanted to reach an agreement with the new owners. I am not for sale, AC Milan won’t even sell me for €80 million and I am now close to signing a contract extension."My agent is talking with the club and everything seems to go the right direction.”