Milan are in a bit of a sticky bind: beyond not being able to close the sale of the club to a group of Chinese investors, fans are worried about the future of one of their stars, Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Manchester United target has recently been linked to rivals City, who are said to be ready with a crazy offer in order to bring him to the Etihad.

We can exclusively reveal that Milan are planning to offer a deal to Gigi Donnarumma in order to keep him. The 18-year-old goalkeeper went from being a sixteen year old academy product to replacing Diego Lopez (a former Real Madrid star) last season.

Now, he’s said to be worth a

4.5 million a season deal until 2022, the basis of the negotiations with Raiola.

Milan will need to tackle Donnarumma’s agent very carefully: with Juventus also sniffing around, Raiola has no qualms about shopping his player around to the best club, if nothing else because someone else may offer him the chance to bargain for more.



Daniele Longo, adapted by @EdoDalmonte