Milan have been offered Anwar El Ghazi,

The former Ajax man was targeted by the Rossoneri last summer, but ended up moving to Lille in January for

8 million.

Now, agent Jorge Mendes has met with Milan in Sardinia to talk about a number of things, and offered the 22-year-old to them.

Being coached by Marcelo Bielsa, the Dutch winger doesn’t like the Argentine’s methods, and wants to leave.

While Milan wouldn’t pay

15 million for him last summer, they could be tempted to this time, while he's worth

. New sporting director Max Mirabelli won’t exclude him, but has yet to begin negotiations.

The former Lancers winger banged in eleven goals during the 2015/2016 Eredivisie season, and is appreciated for being fast and tricky. Milan need another winger to consider their squad complete.

Could they pull this surprise move off, eighteen months after El ghazi was being repeatedly linked to them?