Exclusive: Milan opens talks to sign Serie A starlets as Mirabelli identifies Deulofeu’s replacement
10 May at 19:38AC Milan’s DS Massimiliano Mirabelli has had a quite a busy day today as the man in charge of transfer negotiations has had several meetings with some important Serie A personalities today. Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that Mirabelli met the agent of Atalanta star Alejandro Gomez at the club’s headquarters today.
Beppe Riso, who is also the representative of Mattia Caldara, Roberto Gagliardini and Andrea Petegna met Mirabelli this afternoon. Gomez has been delivering some stunning performances for Atalanta this season and the Argentinean is being linked with a move away from La Dea in the summer.
Gomez was chased by AS Roma last summer but AC Milan have shown their interest given that Gerard Deulofeu is set to return to Barcelona at the end of the current campaign. The 29-year-old has emerged as one of the possible replacements for the Spain International.
The meeting with Beppe Riso, however, was not the only one attended my Mirabelli today. The AC Milan’s director of sport has also met his Torino counterpart Gianluca Petrachi¸calciomercato.com has also learned.
Several Torino stars are being linked with a summer move to AC Milan: from Davide Zappacosta (right-back) to Antonio Barreca (left-back), from Daniele Baselli (centre midfielder) to Andrea Belotti who, however, has a € 100 million release clause that can only be activated by foreign clubs.
If AC Milan want to sign Belotti they will have to negotiate with Petrachi and Torino President Urbano Cairo who is aware Inter, Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in the Italy star.
