Milan’s owners aren’t happy with Vincenzo Montella after Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Sampdoria.

But, as Calciomercato can reveal, there are reasons that go deeper than that: Daniele Longo reveals that the Rossoneri higher-ups want to see more of last summer’s investments actually play.

Sure, the Rossoneri’s play is slow and the players have looked fragile when being beaten into a pulp (4-1) by

Lazio, but the problem for the owners is that six out of eleven of them were here last season.

In fact,

84 million was left on the Bench as the Diavolo lost at the Marassi. Han Li had already pointed this out in the days after the loss at the Olimpico.

Andre Silva and Hakan Calhanoglu are two of the biggest flops for the moment. They don’t see to be in Vincenzo Montella’s graces, despite being key in the away trip to Vienna. Silva showed in particular that he could be very dangerous.

With Milan trying to play 3-5-2 in order to accommodate their new signings but reverting to Vincenzo Montella’s preferred lineup, this weekend’s trip to Rome may prove to be a battle between the Coach and the owners.



Daniele Longo, adapted by @EdoDalmonte