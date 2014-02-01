Milan are planning to sign Gerardo Deulofeu on a full-time basis, and are likely to contact Everton soon in order to facilitate this, we can reveal.

The Rossoneri are very sure that they want their man, despite the fact that Barcelona’s director of sport, Robert Fernandez, recently revealed that his club can sign Deulofeu back for

12 million.

This idea has gained traction since the 23-year-old was called up by Spain. Milan are particularly impressed by the fact that the winger has adapted to life in Italy quickly, despite joining during the season.

There’s a problem, however: would someone like Deulofeu play a lot in Barcelona, with the MSN in front of him? This is what the Rossoneri are planning to leverage when they talk to Deulo.

They also believe that the 23-year-old - who has already scored once and made three assists in only eight starts - can keep improving, something Everton fans were hoping for after the Spaniard first landed at Goodison, scoring three EPL goals and making as many assists.

Fabrizio Romano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte