Exclusive: Milan ready to offer €23m Everton, Stoke target new deal, striker has sacked Raiola

AC Milan want to offer M'Baye Niang a new deal, but there may be a few snags on the way to keeping the Everton and Stoke target.

According to our expert, Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan care little for the two straight penalties Niang has missed of late, and are working hard to find their star winger a new deal.



Though the details are set to be worked on, the Rossoneri have been working on this for months, and are thinking of offering €2 million a year - plus bonuses - and a deal set to run until 2020 or 2021.



There's one problem: Sino Europe- the new Chinese owners set to take over in March [if that ever comes to pass] - are cautious about all these new deals being signed, and will slow things down as they did with Jack Bonaventura.



Milan are therefore set to meet the Frenchman and reassure him. Moreover, despite interest from Stoke and Everton, they certainly won't sell in January.



A further detail is that Niang recently hinted in an interview that he was no longer being represented by superagent Mini Raiola.



​@FabrizioRomano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte

