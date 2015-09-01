Exclusive: Milan held talks with Pumas for one of their midfielders, the details

After having signed 10 new players, Fassone and Mirabelli are now working on selling a few players off. Other than Paletta and Bacca, José Sosa is another player who's future might be far from the San Siro.



THE MEXICAN OFFER - Sosa appeared in 19 games for Milan this season. In the past week, Milan held talks with Atalyasport concerning Sosa but the Argentine did not seem convinced to return in the Turkish league. According to Calciomercato.com sources, it seems like if Pumas have interest in the player too as they held talks with the rossoneri club. Milan would like to get at least 3.75 million euros from his transfer as Sosa still has one more year on his current contract. Sosa seems very happy in Milano but if Pumas make him an offer similar or superior to his current salary (2 million euros per year), then the veteran midfielder might consider a move to Mexico as it is now all on him now. As Fassone and Mirabelli keep working on finding a new striker, they have also been working on reducing the number of players within their roster.



By Daniele Longo, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)