AC Milan’s sale is very likely to be postponed again, leaving fans uncertain as to the future of their club under potential Chinese ownership.

Less than 48 hours to the original “closing” date, it now appears to our sources that the Chinese consortium (led by Yonghong Li) simply won’t have the money to buy the Rossoneri.

The Chinese group made Milan an offer: to take over the club immediately, but to gradually hand over a total of €450 million (which includes the €200 already forwarded to the Rossoneri), something which Fininvest have refused.

With the Chinese government banning the significant export of money, the consortium can’t find money from elsewhere, and want Fininvest (who own Milan) to postpone the finalisation of the deal, now expected to be signed in early April.

There’s another detail: sources close to Sino-Europe now say that nobody has pulled out of the deal (in contradiction of a number

Some of them may, however, may maintain their anonymity even after the closing.

There’s more: it appears that we’re not dealing with an investment fund, but with Yonghong Li himself, even though things may change and new investors may arrive over time.



Pasquale Guarro (@Ngoppejammeja), adapted by Pasquale Guarro (@Ngoppejammeja), adapted by @EdoDalmonte