Exclusive: Milan’s summer shopping list includes Belotti, Dzeko, Lukaku



AC Milan plan to go on a major spending spree this summer if the club is taken ovrler by Chinese investors, Calciomercato understands.



New director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli has a Number of key objectives, including Edin Dzeko, Andrea Belotti, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku.



Transfer and Milan expert Daniele Longo’s sources claim that these are Mirabelli’s objectives, the idea being that Carlos Bacca is on his way out.



Coach Vincenzo Montella wants someone more mobile, someone who fights harder and doesn't just goal-hang, something the Colombian admittedly does very well.



Bacca didn't make things any easier by reacting in an irritated manner when he was taken off during Saturday's home loss to Sampdoria in Serie A play.



The idea, then, is for Milan to look for someone more complete, and reports indicate that Mirabelli should have €150 million to spend. Aubameyang is leaving Dortmund, if his latest barbs directed at the Bundesliga hopefuls say anything.



Real Madrid are surly favourites on that front, and he'll cost somewhere in the region of €80m.



Dzeko has long been liked by the Rossoneri, and could leave if Coach Spalletti goes and Monchi takes over as director of sport.



Lukaku is a possibility, too, and Milan have the chance to get on well with his agent, Mino Raiola, who also represents Gigi Donnarumma. Beyond that, Belotti is a childhood Milan fan, but is set to cost €70m.



@86_longo, adapted by @EdoDalmonte